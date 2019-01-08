Delft CPF still positive as search for missing Linathi Tishala (9) intensifies
Linathi Titshala disappeared more than three weeks ago.
CAPE TOWN - The search for a missing nine-year-old Delft child has been intensified.
The child was last seen leaving her grandmother's home.
Titshala went missing on the 16 December, two days after she turned nine.
WATCH: Search for Linathi Titshala continues
The search for her is ongoing with the Delft Community Policing Forum (CPF) and as well as other groups planning to take to the streets again on Tuesday to look for her.
The Delft CPF's Charles George said: “We tried to pick up some kind of link, like a shoe or pants or a shirt or something, but there are different shoes and clothes all over the show, so it’s been very difficult.”
George says despite the challenges, they remain positive: “We do have the assistance of sniffer dogs as well, to assist us with the searching, but we remain positive.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
