Delft CPF: 'More than 50 hours spent on search for missing Linathi Titshala'
Linathi Titshala was last seen on 16 December.
CAPE TOWN – The Delft Community Policing Forum (CPF) says more than 50 hours have been spent in the search for a nine-year-old child.
A host of community groups are helping in the search for Titshala. Their focus has been on the Thubelitsha area.
This is where Titshala's family lives and where she was last seen.
The Delft’s CPF’s Fariedah Ryklif is among more than 100 people involved in the search.
“We’re doing the area where the mother is in Thubelitsha and we’re doing the surrounding areas.
“We just came back from the mother’s house and doing door-to-door because with yesterday’s search we didn’t find anything in the bushes and closer to the airport.”
But after each day, those looking for the girl come up empty-handed.
WATCH: Search for Linathi Titshala continues in Delft
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
