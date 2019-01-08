Popular Topics
Pretoria train crash death toll rises to 3

Two trains carrying about 800 passengers collided at the Walkerton train station in Mountainview on Tuesday morning.

The scene of the train crash at Mountainview station in Pretoria on 8 January 2019. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
The scene of the train crash at Mountainview station in Pretoria on 8 January 2019. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
41 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - While paramedics work to free those trapped in locomotives following a train crash in Pretoria, the confirmed death toll has risen to three.

Two trains carrying about 800 passengers collided at the Walkerton train station in Mountainview on Tuesday morning.

Paramedics say about 300 patients have been transported to various hospitals in the area.

“We are currently busy with the extraction of the trapped people after receiving a confirmation from Metrorail that overheard powerlines, as well as the ground powerlines, are off,” says Charles Mabaso of Tshwane emergency service.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

