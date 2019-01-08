De Lille’s exit should not be celebrated, says DA's Zwakele Mncwango
The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Kwazulu-Natal premier candidate Zwakele Mncwango has told Eyewitness News that the departure of Patricia de Lille was not good for the party and must not be celebrated.
DURBAN - The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Kwazulu-Natal premier candidate Zwakele Mncwango has told Eyewitness News that the departure of Patricia de Lille was not good for the party and must not be celebrated.
The former Cape Town mayor resigned following a messy spat with the DA’s top leaders. She's now started her own party.
Mncwango was reported to be the only member of the DA’s federal executive to vote against the expulsion of De Lille.
Mncwango: It was not nice to see Patricia de Lille leave the DA
When EWN asked him how he felt about the treatment and subsequent departure of De Lille, he said that he was not pleased with what happened to her and would not comment on the issue.
When he was pushed, he conceded that De Lille’s departure was not good for the party and should not be celebrated.
“If you lose a member, it’s always not a nice moment or something worth celebrating.”
But he says that just because De Lille left it doesn’t mean that the party is in a crisis, saying the organisation has been growing even before the former mayor joined it.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Politics
-
Ramaphosa takes swipe at Zuma’s presidency, corruption
-
EFF Student Command warns of 'anarchy' over registration fees
-
WC ANC turns to Public Protector for answers on Clifton beach matter
-
Mzwanele Manyi to leave ANC, announces ‘new political home’
-
Zuma’s address to KZN ANC supporters postponed
-
ANC top six, NEC members to hit campaign trail as party turns 107
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.