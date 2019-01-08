De Lille’s exit should not be celebrated, says DA's Zwakele Mncwango

The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Kwazulu-Natal premier candidate Zwakele Mncwango has told Eyewitness News that the departure of Patricia de Lille was not good for the party and must not be celebrated.

DURBAN - The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Kwazulu-Natal premier candidate Zwakele Mncwango has told Eyewitness News that the departure of Patricia de Lille was not good for the party and must not be celebrated.

The former Cape Town mayor resigned following a messy spat with the DA’s top leaders. She's now started her own party.

Mncwango was reported to be the only member of the DA’s federal executive to vote against the expulsion of De Lille.

Mncwango: It was not nice to see Patricia de Lille leave the DA

When EWN asked him how he felt about the treatment and subsequent departure of De Lille, he said that he was not pleased with what happened to her and would not comment on the issue.

When he was pushed, he conceded that De Lille’s departure was not good for the party and should not be celebrated.

“If you lose a member, it’s always not a nice moment or something worth celebrating.”

But he says that just because De Lille left it doesn’t mean that the party is in a crisis, saying the organisation has been growing even before the former mayor joined it.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)