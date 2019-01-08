Winde urges communities to protect infrastructure during door-to-door campaign

Alan Winde was on a tour of the West Coast region on Tuesday, where he witnessed damage done to a community health clinic and library torched during violent demonstrations in Saldanha Bay last year.

CAPE TOWN – The Democratic Alliance’s Western Cape premier candidate Alan Winde has emphasised the importance of communities protecting infrastructure.

Winde was on a tour of the West Coast region on Tuesday, where he witnessed damage done to a community health clinic and library torched during violent demonstrations in Saldanha Bay last year.

The Community Safety MEC also visited fishing village Paternoster, where he assessed infrastructure set up by government to assist entrepreneurs.

Winde says he also interacted with residents around their safety concerns.

“It doesn’t help burning infrastructure that’s supposed to be enabling communities. Now there’s a community without a clinic and there’s people battling to get to a clinic which is far away.

"We are already looking at how investment in the local authority is enabling but also where issues are also holding back and what needs to be changed.”