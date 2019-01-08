Winde urges communities to protect infrastructure during door-to-door campaign

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
Go

Winde urges communities to protect infrastructure during door-to-door campaign

Alan Winde was on a tour of the West Coast region on Tuesday, where he witnessed damage done to a community health clinic and library torched during violent demonstrations in Saldanha Bay last year.

DA Western Cape premier candidate Alan Winde on a tour of the West Coast region on 8 January 2019. Picture: @alanwinde/Twitter
DA Western Cape premier candidate Alan Winde on a tour of the West Coast region on 8 January 2019. Picture: @alanwinde/Twitter
42 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – The Democratic Alliance’s Western Cape premier candidate Alan Winde has emphasised the importance of communities protecting infrastructure.

Winde was on a tour of the West Coast region on Tuesday, where he witnessed damage done to a community health clinic and library torched during violent demonstrations in Saldanha Bay last year.

The Community Safety MEC also visited fishing village Paternoster, where he assessed infrastructure set up by government to assist entrepreneurs.

Winde says he also interacted with residents around their safety concerns.

“It doesn’t help burning infrastructure that’s supposed to be enabling communities. Now there’s a community without a clinic and there’s people battling to get to a clinic which is far away.

"We are already looking at how investment in the local authority is enabling but also where issues are also holding back and what needs to be changed.”

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA