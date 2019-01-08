Bonteheuwel principal ready for 2019 academic year

The principal at Bonteheuwel’s Arcadia Secondary, Michele Hassen, says her passion drives her.

CAPE TOWN - As learners all over the country prepare to head back to school this week, educators, too, have to get ready for the year

“This is the job that I want to do; I am passionate about being an educator. My faith in God is what carries me. Yes, I am fearful. In my first year, it was a challenge for me and my personal safety,” she says.

The school is situated in a gang-infested area. The provincial Education Department says that everything is in place to ensure a smooth start to the 2019 academic year.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)