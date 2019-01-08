Cosatu: Too early to say whether employers are implementing minimum wage
The National Minimum Wage Act was signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa in November.
CAPE TOWN - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) says it’s too early to say whether employers are implementing the new national minimum wage that came into effect on New Year’s Day.
The National Minimum Wage Act was signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa in November.
It binds employers to pay workers R20 an hour or R3,500 a month, except for domestic workers and farm labourers, who must be paid R15 and R18 an hour respectively.
Cosatu’s parliamentary officer Matthew Parks says the federation’s affiliates have plans in place to monitor implementation of the new national minimum wage, but that they’re only expecting feedback later in January.
“They started already in 2018, auditing which workplaces pay below minimum wage. A lot of factories are still closed, so they haven’t had much feedback yet. But I think in the next week or so when most factories re-open, then we will get much more feedback.”
Parks says employers who did not apply for exemption from paying the minimum wage before the new law came into effect will face sanctions if they don’t heed it: “The first offence, you must pay the worker what was due, with interest and 100% of the salary as a fine. With the second offence, employers must pay 200% of the worker’s salary.”
Some sectors of organised labour have criticised the minimum wage as too little. But Parks says 6.4 million workers, around 47% of the labour force, stand to benefit.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Business
-
Mzwanele Manyi to leave ANC, announces ‘new political home’
-
FNB customer takes fight with bank to the streets
-
Food Lover's Market in spotlight after video of rat eating food surfaces
-
Carlos Ghosn case: key dates
-
Rand slips in early trade
-
Food Lover's Market gives assurances over Diepkloof branch after rat incident
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.