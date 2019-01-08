Officials monitoring Hermanus housing protests
Over the past few weeks, some Zwelihle residents have been setting alight vegetation in demand for proper housing.
CAPE TOWN - Authorities are monitoring protests in the Schulphoek area of Hermanus.
The Western Cape government is in the process of acquiring the privately-owned land to address the need for housing.
It's being claimed the protesters are attempting to disrupt negotiations currently underway.
The provincial government is in the process of acquiring the eight-hectare piece of private land through expropriation with reasonable compensation.
Hermanus and Overstrand Constituency head Masizole Mnqasela says residents moving onto the property now will delay development of the area at a later stage.
“Currently we are engaging with the private owner with the hope to finalise the transaction and that is at the opportune state now to finalise the agreement with the private owner.”
Last month disgruntled residents took the streets in protest, calling for land to be unlocked for affordable housing.
Since then, the fire department has been receiving daily reports of fires in the Schulphoek area.
