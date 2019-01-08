Popular Topics
Chippa appoint Mammila as new CEO

Absa Premiership side Chippa United have announced the appointment of Morgan Mammila as their new Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.

Morgan Mammila has been appointed as the new Chippa United CEO. Picture: Twitter/@Baroka_FC
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Absa Premiership side Chippa United have announced the appointment of Morgan Mammila as their new chief executive officer with immediate effect.

Mammila is credited for the sterling job he did at turning the reigning Telkom Knockout champions Baroka FC around.

Executive chairman Siviwe Mpengesi confirmed the appointment of Mammila on 7 January.

"We are delighted to announce the appointment of Morgan Mammila who takes over as CEO of Chippa United Football Club.

"Mr Morgan Mammila brings with him a wealth of experience having done well at Baroka FC.

"He does not only understand the game but is a shrewd businessman and we have no doubt he will help strengthen our administration and steer the ship forward," said Mpengesi.

"Chippa United is the pride of the province, and development of local talent is of paramount importance, Mr Mammila is expected to drive this development project.

"It is important that the Football Club remains a beacon of hope to the aspiring footballers in this province and beyond its borders," added Mpengesi.

Mammila is expected to accompany the team on Tuesday as they visit second-placed Orlando Pirates at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

