Chippa appoint Mammila as new CEO
Absa Premiership side Chippa United have announced the appointment of Morgan Mammila as their new Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.
JOHANNESBURG - Absa Premiership side Chippa United have announced the appointment of Morgan Mammila as their new chief executive officer with immediate effect.
Mammila is credited for the sterling job he did at turning the reigning Telkom Knockout champions Baroka FC around.
Executive chairman Siviwe Mpengesi confirmed the appointment of Mammila on 7 January.
"We are delighted to announce the appointment of Morgan Mammila who takes over as CEO of Chippa United Football Club.
"Mr Morgan Mammila brings with him a wealth of experience having done well at Baroka FC.
"He does not only understand the game but is a shrewd businessman and we have no doubt he will help strengthen our administration and steer the ship forward," said Mpengesi.
"Chippa United is the pride of the province, and development of local talent is of paramount importance, Mr Mammila is expected to drive this development project.
"It is important that the Football Club remains a beacon of hope to the aspiring footballers in this province and beyond its borders," added Mpengesi.
Mammila is expected to accompany the team on Tuesday as they visit second-placed Orlando Pirates at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto.
Popular in Sport
-
Safa awaits CAF announcement of 2019 Afcon host
-
Klopp defends changes as Wolves dump Liverpool out of FA Cup
-
Binotto replaces Arrivabene as Ferrari F1 boss
-
Qatar's al-Attiyah wins first stage of Dakar rally
-
Hosting Afcon 2019 aligns with Ramaphosa's call for investment, says Safa's Paul
-
Kolisi: 'Mandela would not have backed Springbok racial quotas'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.