Cash bonuses for India heroes after Australia Test triumph

India clinched the four-match series 2-1 in Sydney on Monday, sparking national celebrations.

FILE: In this file photo taken on 7 January 2019 India's captain Virat Kohli kisses the Border-Gavaskar trophy as the Indian team celebrates their series win on the fifth day of the fourth and final cricket Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. Picture: AFP
FILE: In this file photo taken on 7 January 2019 India's captain Virat Kohli kisses the Border-Gavaskar trophy as the Indian team celebrates their series win on the fifth day of the fourth and final cricket Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. Picture: AFP
52 minutes ago

NEW DELHI - India on Tuesday awarded cash bonuses of up to $85,000 for Virat Kohli and his players who secured a historic first Test series triumph in Australia.

India clinched the four-match series 2-1 in Sydney on Monday, sparking national celebrations.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) congratulated the team and announced a bonus of $21,400 per match for each player while the reserves will get $10,700 per match.

That means that Kohli and others who took part in all four Tests will get more than $85,000, doubling their match fees.

Coach Ravi Shastri and his assistants will get $35,650 each.

The BCCI routinely gives bonuses for multi-nation tournaments like the World Cup or Champions Trophy but extra payments for a bilateral series is rare.

