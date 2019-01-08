Cash bonuses for India heroes after Australia Test triumph
India clinched the four-match series 2-1 in Sydney on Monday, sparking national celebrations.
NEW DELHI - India on Tuesday awarded cash bonuses of up to $85,000 for Virat Kohli and his players who secured a historic first Test series triumph in Australia.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) congratulated the team and announced a bonus of $21,400 per match for each player while the reserves will get $10,700 per match.
That means that Kohli and others who took part in all four Tests will get more than $85,000, doubling their match fees.
Coach Ravi Shastri and his assistants will get $35,650 each.
The BCCI routinely gives bonuses for multi-nation tournaments like the World Cup or Champions Trophy but extra payments for a bilateral series is rare.
