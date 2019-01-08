Businesswoman accuses Woolworths of copying baby carrier

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
Go

Businesswoman accuses Woolworths of copying baby carrier

Shannon McLaughlin launched the baby carrier almost four years ago and says that she realised last month that Woolworths has essentially 'copied her idea'.

Picture: Ubuntu Baa/Facebook
Picture: Ubuntu Baa/Facebook
23 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A businesswoman who designed the Ubuntu Baby Carrier for new mothers says that Woolworths is now selling a carrier which is remarkably like her product.

Shannon McLaughlin launched the baby carrier almost four years ago. She says she realised last month that Woolworths has essentially "copied her idea."

“I got a screenshot from one of the girls that work for me and she asked if I had seen this. I couldn’t believe it. All I saw was my colours and they kind of looked similar.”

A similar situation was raised a few years back when Woolworths launched a drink very similar to Frankie’s product.

McLaughlin says she's approached Woolworths but hasn't yet received a response other than the company confirming it will investigate the matter.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA