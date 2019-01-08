Businesswoman accuses Woolworths of copying baby carrier

Shannon McLaughlin launched the baby carrier almost four years ago and says that she realised last month that Woolworths has essentially 'copied her idea'.

Shannon McLaughlin launched the baby carrier almost four years ago. She says she realised last month that Woolworths has essentially "copied her idea."

“I got a screenshot from one of the girls that work for me and she asked if I had seen this. I couldn’t believe it. All I saw was my colours and they kind of looked similar.”

A similar situation was raised a few years back when Woolworths launched a drink very similar to Frankie’s product.

McLaughlin says she's approached Woolworths but hasn't yet received a response other than the company confirming it will investigate the matter.

