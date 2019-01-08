BCCI confirm IPL to be staged in India, ends SA hosting speculation

The Board of Control for Cricket in India have confirmed that the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League will be staged in India and effectively ends the speculation that the tournament would have been moved to South Africa because of the country’s Lok Sabha elections.

India’s flagship T20 tournament is expected to begin on 23 March, while the federal elections are expected to be in April and May.

The date of the final is yet to be confirmed by the BCCI, but the announcement ends all speculation that the tournament would once again be hosted outside of the country.

In 2009 South Africa hosted the tournament because of India’s federal elections while five years ago the UAE hosted the tournament for the first few weeks before it was shifted back to India.

Cricket South Africa CEO Thabang Moroe had in 2018 expressed interest in stepping in again and hosting the tournament but said that the decision was for the BCCI to make.