Bathabile Dlamini won't be drawn on MP nomination

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
Go

Bathabile Dlamini won't be drawn on MP nomination

The ANC concluded its national list conference at the weekend, where 200 names were chosen to represent the organisation in the National Assembly.

Minister of Women in the Presidency Bathabile Dlamini. Picture: GCIS
Minister of Women in the Presidency Bathabile Dlamini. Picture: GCIS
34 minutes ago

DURBAN - The African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) president, Bathabile Dlamini, has refused to be drawn on whether she will accept a nomination from the party’s branches to head back to Parliament after the national elections.

The ANC concluded its national list conference at the weekend, where 200 names were chosen to represent the organisation in the National Assembly.

But the list is not final yet, with a vetting process expected to get underway between now and the end of January.

According to the ANC’s constitution, some of the criteria used to choose candidates includes disqualifying anyone who has been found to be ill-disciplined or corrupt.

It also stipulates that those with a history of being divisive within the movement must be excluded from representing the organisation in government.

The ANC, through its spokespeople, has already emphasised that nominees must be electable and have integrity as defined by its constitution and previous policy documents.

Dlamini, former Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba and former President Jacob Zuma are some of the names who have raised the ire of the public because of the various court judgments found against them.

The ANCWL president has been described as the albatross around President Cyril Ramaphosa’s neck after she survived his second Cabinet reshuffle late in 2018.

Eyewitness News asked Dlamini how she felt about those who believe she is corrupt and ill-disciplined.

She was speaking on the sidelines of a visit to the Addington Hospital, where the ANCWL was handing out gifts to babies born on the same day as the ANC.

Dlamini says it’s ultimately the decision of the branches to decide if she should return to Cabinet after the elections.

The ANC’s all-powerful national executive committee is responsible for ratifying the final list once the vetting process has been concluded.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA