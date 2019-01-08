Bathabile Dlamini won't be drawn on MP nomination

The ANC concluded its national list conference at the weekend, where 200 names were chosen to represent the organisation in the National Assembly.

DURBAN - The African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) president, Bathabile Dlamini, has refused to be drawn on whether she will accept a nomination from the party’s branches to head back to Parliament after the national elections.

#January8babies #ANC107 [WATCH] ANCWL President Bathabile Dlamini cannot conclusively day whether or not she will accept a nomination by ANC branches to head back to Parliament next year. She says ultimately it’s not about her but ANC branches. ZN pic.twitter.com/8oSqPEpOaW — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 8, 2019

But the list is not final yet, with a vetting process expected to get underway between now and the end of January.

According to the ANC’s constitution, some of the criteria used to choose candidates includes disqualifying anyone who has been found to be ill-disciplined or corrupt.

It also stipulates that those with a history of being divisive within the movement must be excluded from representing the organisation in government.

The ANC, through its spokespeople, has already emphasised that nominees must be electable and have integrity as defined by its constitution and previous policy documents.

Dlamini, former Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba and former President Jacob Zuma are some of the names who have raised the ire of the public because of the various court judgments found against them.

The ANCWL president has been described as the albatross around President Cyril Ramaphosa’s neck after she survived his second Cabinet reshuffle late in 2018.

Eyewitness News asked Dlamini how she felt about those who believe she is corrupt and ill-disciplined.

She was speaking on the sidelines of a visit to the Addington Hospital, where the ANCWL was handing out gifts to babies born on the same day as the ANC.

#January8babies ANC Women’s league president Bathabile Dlamini has arrived here at the Addington hospital where she will be meeting newborn babies who have been born on the same day as the ANC. The party turns 107 years old today.ZN pic.twitter.com/5zG5dw4F33 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 8, 2019

Dlamini says it’s ultimately the decision of the branches to decide if she should return to Cabinet after the elections.

The ANC’s all-powerful national executive committee is responsible for ratifying the final list once the vetting process has been concluded.

#January8babies [WATCH] ANCWL president Bathabile Dlamini speaks to one of the mothers here in the maternity ward . They are handing out birthday gifts to the babies born today. ZN pic.twitter.com/pdZGSynHdT — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 8, 2019

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)