ANC top six, NEC members to hit campaign trail as party turns 107
ANC members will join in the celebrations at the Moses Mabida Stadium on Saturday where party leader Cyril Ramaphosa will launch the party’s manifesto for this year’s elections.
DURBAN – The African National Congress (ANC) is turning 107 today.
The party will be celebrating its formation in Bloemfontein in 1912 in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.
The organisation’s top six leaders, together with the national executive committee (NEC) members, will spend this day campaigning in various parts of the province.
It was on this day 107 years ago when the ANC was formed.
And since 1912, the party has had many presidents and its 14th one, Cyril Ramaphosa, will mark this day by visiting the gravesite of the founding President Langalibalele Dube before addressing a rally in the eThekwini region.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
