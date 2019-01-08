AB Inbev brewing partner in Zimbabwe hikes beer prices by 25%
Like many companies in Zimbabwe, Delta, which is 40% owned by Anheuser-Busch Inbev, has been hit by an acute shortage of United States (US) dollars.
HARARE - Zimbabwe’s largest brewer Delta Corporation hiked beer prices by 25% on Monday citing high local costs, announcing the move days after it was forced to abandon another plan to accept only hard currency payments for its products.
Like many companies in Zimbabwe, Delta, which is 40% owned by Anheuser-Busch Inbev, has been hit by an acute shortage of United States dollars, affecting its capacity to import inputs like concentrates and remit dividends to foreign shareholders.
Delta said it was still to make a decision on prices of soft drinks and other products.
“The adjustment to the wholesale price is meant to cushion against the significant increases in local costs, confirmed by the official inflation statistics,” Delta said in a statement.
Annual inflation soared to a 10-year high of 31.01% in November after prices of basic goods spiked.
Zimbabwe has experienced a shortage of soft drinks and beer since November with shops limiting quantities, while some businesses tripled prices to take advantage of the shortages.
Delta said last week it had abandoned a plan to accept only hard currency payments to cope with a crippling shortage of US dollars, after the government intervened.
Popular in Africa
-
DRC boy who travelled to LA to remove face tumour dies
-
Botswana leader, predecessor feud persists after Trump remarks
-
'Concerned' Museveni tells Miss Uganda to ditch 'Indian hair'
-
Asylum assessment of Saudi woman in Thailand to take days: UNHCR
-
Pro-Bashir rally as Sudan says 800 protesters arrested
-
Soldiers on alert after attempted coup in Gabon
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.