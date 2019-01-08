5 killed in N2 head-on collision
Officials say three of the deceased are children between the ages of three and 14.
CAPE TOWN - Five people have died in a crash involving a car and a minibus taxi on the N2 highway between Sedgefield and Wilderness.
The accident occurred on Tuesday afternoon.
Two other passengers sustained critical injuries in the head-on collision.
ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said local authorities were on scene for further investigations.
“Two other men were assessed and found to be in a critical condition. The men were treated for their injuries and provided with advanced life support intervention.
“Shortly after treatment, the men were transported to Mediclinic George and George Provincial Hospital for further treatment.”
