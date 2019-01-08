4 suspects due in court after tik worth R327k seized in EC

Police also impounded the vehicle that was allegedly used to transport the drugs.

CAPE TOWN - Four suspects from Jeffreys Bay are expected to appear in court soon for drug possession after police seized tik worth R327,000 on Monday morning in a car they were driving.

Police also impounded the vehicle that was allegedly used to transport the drugs. Officials responded to a tip-off and used an unmarked vehicle to follow-up the information.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli explains: “Police spotted the vehicle with four occupants driving at St Francis Street, Jeffreys Bay. Police managed to pull the vehicle off the road and asked to search it. During the search they seized 1.09 kilogrammes of tik and impounded the vehicle for further investigation.”

According to police, the car was unroadworthy.

