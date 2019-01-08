4 people injured after collision in Durban

Paramedics say they arrived on the scene to find badly damaged vehicles in the roadway.

JOHANNESBURG - Rescue Care paramedics say four people have been injured after two vehicles collided at the intersection of Rick Turner and Bartle Road on Tuesday in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

Paramedics say they arrived on the scene to find badly damaged vehicles in the roadway.

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson says one teenager was entrapped in the wreckage and the Durban Fire Department had to use jaws of life to cut her free: “One freed herself and three other occupants were transported to various Durban hospitals for further care. At this stage, events leading up to the collision are unknown. However, South African Police Service officers who were in attendance will be investigating further.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)