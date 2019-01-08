4 people injured after collision in Durban
Paramedics say they arrived on the scene to find badly damaged vehicles in the roadway.
JOHANNESBURG - Rescue Care paramedics say four people have been injured after two vehicles collided at the intersection of Rick Turner and Bartle Road on Tuesday in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.
Paramedics say they arrived on the scene to find badly damaged vehicles in the roadway.
Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson says one teenager was entrapped in the wreckage and the Durban Fire Department had to use jaws of life to cut her free: “One freed herself and three other occupants were transported to various Durban hospitals for further care. At this stage, events leading up to the collision are unknown. However, South African Police Service officers who were in attendance will be investigating further.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Msimanga 'raised safety concerns' before fatal Pretoria train crash
-
VIDEO: Eyewitness footage of deadly Pretoria train crash
-
Ramaphosa takes swipe at Zuma’s presidency, corruption
-
Businesswoman accuses Woolworths of copying baby carrier
-
Bathabile Dlamini won't be drawn on MP nomination
-
Ramaphosa: Zuma and I get along just fine
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.