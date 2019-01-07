World Bank President Jim Yong Kim announces resignation
World Bank CEO Kristalina Georgieva will serve as interim president upon Kim's 1 February departure.
WASHINGTON - World Bank President Jim Yong Kim announced Monday he would step down next month, more than three years before his current term was due to expire.
"It has been a great honor to serve as president of this remarkable institution, full of passionate individuals dedicated to the mission of ending extreme poverty in our lifetime," Kim said in a statement.
Kim, who took over leadership of the global lender in 2012, is to join an as-yet-unnamed firm focusing on investments in developing countries.
World Bank CEO Kristalina Georgieva will serve as interim president upon Kim's 1 February departure, the bank said in a statement.
Popular in Business
-
Mzwanele Manyi to leave ANC, announces ‘new political home’
-
Food Lover's Market gives assurances over Diepkloof branch after rat incident
-
Food Lover's Market in spotlight after video of rat eating food surfaces
-
Diepkloof Food Lover's: 'Video of rat eating food was isolated incident'
-
Rand consolidates gains after dollar dip
-
[LISTEN] How to get a foot in property market while young
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.