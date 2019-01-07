Woman shot, wounded during armed robbery in Somerset West

The incident occurred on Monday morning.

CAPE TOWN - A woman has been shot and wounded in an armed robbery in Somerset West.

The incident occurred on Monday morning. Four suspects stormed a business in the main road and fled the scene with cash in a white Mercedes-Benz.

The police's Andre Traut explains: “They ignored traffic officials' instructions to stop, which led to shots being fired between the robbers and the traffic officials. In the process, a 34-year-old female bystander was shot and wounded in her leg.”