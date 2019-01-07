Wife of SA man detained in Mozambique seeking legal advice to clear his name

Francis Hanekom says the government is framing her husband because they want to seize his land near Palma Beach where he runs a maritime business.

JOHANNESBURG – The wife of Andre Mayer Hanekom says they are busy with their lawyers in order to clear her husband's name who has been arrested in Mozambique for being suspected of being a leader of a jihadist terror group.

Francis Hanekom says the government is framing her husband because they want to seize his land near Palma Beach where he runs a maritime business.

The South African businessman and two Tanzanian nationals are accused of murder, crimes against the state and citing disobedience.

Francis says they have been held in custody for five months despite a magistrate granting him bail in October.

“He’s not in jail. He’s locked away today; 85 days in solitary confinement, which is also illegal, in a military base and they refuse me to have any contact with him and threaten to imprison me if inquire how he is.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)