WCED ready 2019 academic year
A new year may bring some changes and challenges, but the Western Cape Education Department is hoping for a smooth start to the academic year.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department says that it is all systems go for the 2019 academic year.
Thousands of learners across the province return to the classroom this week.
A new year may bring some changes and challenges, but the Western Cape Education Department is hoping for a smooth start to the academic year.
Around a million learners return to schools across the province on Wednesday.
Of those, around 100,000 are grade 1's starting school for the first time.
Education MEC spokesperson Jessica Shelver adds that furniture, equipment and textbook orders were made well in advance, to ensure early delivery at all schools.
"Timetables and the majority of teacher allocations were also finalised and the enrolment process began much earlier than previous years, with the majority of learners having been enrolled well before June 2018."
Shelver adds that provisions will be made for late enrolments.
Popular in Local
-
11 killed, 8 seriously injured in N3 horror crash
-
Food Lover's Market in spotlight after video of rat eating food surfaces
-
Mzwanele Manyi to leave ANC, announces ‘new political home’
-
ANC: 'Ramaphosa's meeting with Zuma nothing new'
-
Security bolstered at Shepherd Bushiri’s church following deadly stampede
-
Food Lover's Market not aware of health challenges at Diepkloof branch
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.