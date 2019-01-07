Popular Topics
WCED ready 2019 academic year

A new year may bring some changes and challenges, but the Western Cape Education Department is hoping for a smooth start to the academic year.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department says that it is all systems go for the 2019 academic year.

Thousands of learners across the province return to the classroom this week.

A new year may bring some changes and challenges, but the Western Cape Education Department is hoping for a smooth start to the academic year.

Around a million learners return to schools across the province on Wednesday.

Of those, around 100,000 are grade 1's starting school for the first time.

Education MEC spokesperson Jessica Shelver adds that furniture, equipment and textbook orders were made well in advance, to ensure early delivery at all schools.

"Timetables and the majority of teacher allocations were also finalised and the enrolment process began much earlier than previous years, with the majority of learners having been enrolled well before June 2018."

Shelver adds that provisions will be made for late enrolments.

