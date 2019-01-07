WCED officials prevented from leaving Mfuleni meeting
The pair met with representatives from the Mfuleni Education Forum and the Mfuleni Development Forum on Monday.
CAPE TOWN - Two Western Cape Education Department officials are being prevented from leaving a hall in Mfuleni.
The pair met with representatives from the Mfuleni Education Forum and the Mfuleni Development Forum on Monday.
The groups have demanded they be given the right to appoint teachers at schools in the area.
Education MEC spokesperson Jessica Shelver explains: “This is completely unacceptable. The latest demand is that the organisations have the right to appoint educators, which they simply do not. The Employment of Educators Act is clear that any appointment, promotion or transfer to any post may only be made on the recommendation of the governing body of that public school to the head of the department, who makes the final decision to appoint.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
11 killed, 8 seriously injured in N3 horror crash
-
Sheperd Bushiri’s church investigating why bodies of stampede victims moved
-
Man accused of starting fatal Overstrand fire appears in court
-
Food Lover's Market in spotlight after video of rat eating food surfaces
-
ANC: 'Ramaphosa's meeting with Zuma nothing new'
-
Food Lover's Market gives assurances over Diepkloof branch after rat incident
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.