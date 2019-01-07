WCED officials prevented from leaving Mfuleni meeting

The pair met with representatives from the Mfuleni Education Forum and the Mfuleni Development Forum on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - Two Western Cape Education Department officials are being prevented from leaving a hall in Mfuleni.

The pair met with representatives from the Mfuleni Education Forum and the Mfuleni Development Forum on Monday.

The groups have demanded they be given the right to appoint teachers at schools in the area.

Education MEC spokesperson Jessica Shelver explains: “This is completely unacceptable. The latest demand is that the organisations have the right to appoint educators, which they simply do not. The Employment of Educators Act is clear that any appointment, promotion or transfer to any post may only be made on the recommendation of the governing body of that public school to the head of the department, who makes the final decision to appoint.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)