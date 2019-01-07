WC Education Dept says it has plan to deal with late enrolments
Western Cape Education Department's spokesperson Jessica Shelver says that the department has arranged for mobile classrooms to be placed in areas for potential growth.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department says it has a plan in place to deal with late enrollments.
Thousands of learners across the province return to the classroom this week.
The department says they are well on track. However, one of their main challenges is the relocation of learners to the Western Cape at the start of the school year.
The department's Jessica Shelver said: “We are seeing mass movements into the Western Cape from other provinces, mainly from the Eastern Cape. In 2018, we saw over 20,000 learners from other provinces enter the Western Cape.”
She says that the department has arranged for mobile classrooms to be placed in areas for potential growth.
Shelver adds that last year the department had to find over R350 million additional funds for the new arrivals.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
11 killed, 8 seriously injured in N3 horror crash
-
Food Lover's Market in spotlight after video of rat eating food surfaces
-
Mzwanele Manyi to leave ANC, announces ‘new political home’
-
ANC: 'Ramaphosa's meeting with Zuma nothing new'
-
Security bolstered at Shepherd Bushiri’s church following deadly stampede
-
Food Lover's Market not aware of health challenges at Diepkloof branch
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.