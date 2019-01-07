WC Education Dept says it has plan to deal with late enrolments

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department says it has a plan in place to deal with late enrollments.

Thousands of learners across the province return to the classroom this week.

The department says they are well on track. However, one of their main challenges is the relocation of learners to the Western Cape at the start of the school year.

The department's Jessica Shelver said: “We are seeing mass movements into the Western Cape from other provinces, mainly from the Eastern Cape. In 2018, we saw over 20,000 learners from other provinces enter the Western Cape.”

She says that the department has arranged for mobile classrooms to be placed in areas for potential growth.

Shelver adds that last year the department had to find over R350 million additional funds for the new arrivals.

