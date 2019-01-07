WC dam levels significantly improving, but Beaufort West remains concern

The province’s averages dam levels are floating at just over 52%.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape’s dams are looking far healthier compared to the past two years.

The province’s averages dam levels are floating at just over 52%.

Dams that supply Cape Town have an average level of 63,7%.

The Western Cape Local Government Department's James Brent Styan says the province's dams have recovered significantly compared to the same period last year.

“The average dam levels in the Western Cape currently stand at 52,3%. Last year at this time, the average dam level for the province was at 27.8%. So, the situation is a lot better than it was last year at this stage.”

However, Beaufort West is now of serious concern with the town’s water supplies running out fast.

The Karoo town’s three reservoirs are between 11 and 28% full. Of the 40 boreholes in the area, 17 have already dried up.