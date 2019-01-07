Unity will help SA recover from brink of collapse - Ramaphosa

The president has kicked off election campaigning for the ANC in the Lower South coast region, starting in the Masinenge informal settlement.

DURBAN – President Cyril Ramaphosa says unity is the only way the country will be able to recover from the brink of collapse faced by institutions over the past nine years.

Ramaphosa has kicked off election campaigning for the African National Congress (ANC) in the Lower South coast region in Durban, where he visited the Masinenge informal settlement. He later visited the Port Shepstone taxi rank.

#January8 Residents of all racial groups are singing “Phakama Ramaphosa” here at the Marburg Secondary School. The hall is packed beyond capacity. Residents have shared their various concerns with the president. ZN pic.twitter.com/cIMCrc3BGp — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 7, 2019

He’s been speaking at the Marburg Secondary School, where he will conclude his engagements with a community meeting with residents there.

The top six leaders and national executive members of the ANC have been deployed across the 11 regions in the province to garner support ahead of its 107th anniversary this Saturday.

Over 85,000 people are expected to fill up the Moses Mabhida stadium where Ramaphosa will officially launch the ANC's elections manifesto.

Residents of all racial groupings filled the Marburg Secondary school’s hall beyond capacity on Monday afternoon with discussions around white privilege, the education system and land being some of the topical issues discussed.

#January8 Ramaphosa speaks on the transformation of education system ,reflecting on Bantu education and the strides the ANC led government has made since 1994. #ANC107 pic.twitter.com/Pn9XRZl0Gi — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 7, 2019

Demographics have become a central point for the ANC in recent times with an emphasis being put on racial diversity, including during the party’s list conference, which concluded this past weekend.

One of the residents says that as a white person, Ramaphosa has given her hope for the first time in a very long while.

“I know that I have no right to ask this but if I could just say, let’s give him a chance. He can’t fix everything in a day.”

Ramaphosa has spent time urging residents to support the ANC in rescuing the country from what he has described as the precipice of disaster.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)