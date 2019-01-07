Unisa students protest at Parow campus

Their grievances include exam resources, the rejection of applicants and outstanding results.

CAPE TOWN - Students from the University of South Africa (Unisa) are protesting at the distance education institution's Parow campus.

The student representative council says they'll continue protesting until their demands are met.

The council says it's a national shutdown.

Their grievances include exam resources, the rejection of applicants and outstanding results.

Unisa says registration has been called off until further notice.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)