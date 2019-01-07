Drunk driving 'leading cause' of road fatalities over holidays

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
Go

Drunk driving 'leading cause' of road fatalities over holidays

More than 1,000 motorists were arrested during this period in Gauteng alone for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Picture: SAPS
Picture: SAPS
35 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Transport says it will increase law enforcement operations and awareness campaigns to curb the high numbers of accidents on the country's roads.

The department says drunk driving has been a leading cause of road fatalities over the holiday season.

More than 1,000 motorists were arrested during this period in Gauteng alone for driving under the influence of alcohol.

The department says it’s looking to collaborate with the Department of Trade and Industry, to carve ways of reducing the sale of alcohol near highways and main roads.

Spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi says officials are working with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to prosecute those who break the law.

“Minister Blade [Nzimande] will also have an urgent engagement with the Department of Justice and the NPA to ensure that serious cases involving violations of traffic laws are prosecuted expeditiously, to send a strong message that there is zero tolerance to transgression of road rules.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA