Drunk driving 'leading cause' of road fatalities over holidays

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Transport says it will increase law enforcement operations and awareness campaigns to curb the high numbers of accidents on the country's roads.

The department says drunk driving has been a leading cause of road fatalities over the holiday season.

More than 1,000 motorists were arrested during this period in Gauteng alone for driving under the influence of alcohol.

The department says it’s looking to collaborate with the Department of Trade and Industry, to carve ways of reducing the sale of alcohol near highways and main roads.

Spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi says officials are working with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to prosecute those who break the law.

“Minister Blade [Nzimande] will also have an urgent engagement with the Department of Justice and the NPA to ensure that serious cases involving violations of traffic laws are prosecuted expeditiously, to send a strong message that there is zero tolerance to transgression of road rules.”