Soldiers on alert after attempted coup in Gabon
A group of five soldiers sought to take power while Ali Bongo, the country’s ailing president, convalesces abroad following a stroke while he was in Saudi Arabia in October.
ABIDJAN - Soldiers are making their presence felt in Gabon’s capital Libreville following an attempted coup.
A group of five soldiers sought to take power while Ali Bongo, the country’s ailing president, recovers abroad following a stroke while he was in Saudi Arabia in October.
While government spokesperson guy-Bertrand Mapangou insists calm has returned and the situation is under control, Georges Mbaga from civil society network known by its French acronym ROLGB says internet radio and television services have yet to be restored.
The internet was shut down when soldiers burst into the national radio station’s offices at dawn and called on the public to rise up.
AFP has reported that the chief military rebel who led the failed coup in Gabon has been arrested and two of his commandos killed.
The Bongo family has ruled the oil-rich nation for nearly half a century.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Africa
-
Pressure mounts on DR Congo to announce election outcome
-
Botswana leader, predecessor feud persists after Trump remarks
-
DRC boy who travelled to LA to remove face tumour dies
-
Nigerian military raids paper after Boko Haram article
-
Zimbabwe teachers to strike over pay as currency crisis deepens
-
Gabon rebel chief caught, two killed in failed coup - Presidency
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.