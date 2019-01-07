Social workers deployed to fire-stricken Wupperthal
It’s not yet clear what caused a devastating blaze that broke out in the area about two weeks ago.
CAPE TOWN - Social workers are being deployed to the fire-stricken Cederberg town of Wupperthal on Monday.
Houses and other structures destroyed in the blaze are to be demolished
Workers are set to demolish the historical buildings that suffered severe fire damage.
It’s not yet clear what caused the devastating blaze that broke out in the area about two weeks ago.
Disaster coordinator Wilfred Solomons Johannes says the Moravian Church has also called in ministers from across the country to assist with counselling.
“This is part of the church’s psychological support programme to assist the disaster victims that have witnessed a very painful demolition of their homes as it was their last remaining memory for many years.”
A school hostel, at least 53 homes, a community hall and a restaurant are among the buildings destroyed in the fire.
Popular in Local
-
Sheperd Bushiri’s church investigating why bodies of stampede victims moved
-
11 killed, 8 seriously injured in N3 horror crash
-
Food Lover's Market gives assurances over Diepkloof branch after rat incident
-
ANC: 'Ramaphosa's meeting with Zuma nothing new'
-
Investigation underway to determine cause of fatal N3 accident
-
Food Lover's Market in spotlight after video of rat eating food surfaces
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.