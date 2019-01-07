Social workers deployed to fire-stricken Wupperthal

It’s not yet clear what caused a devastating blaze that broke out in the area about two weeks ago.

CAPE TOWN - Social workers are being deployed to the fire-stricken Cederberg town of Wupperthal on Monday.

Houses and other structures destroyed in the blaze are to be demolished

Workers are set to demolish the historical buildings that suffered severe fire damage.

It’s not yet clear what caused the devastating blaze that broke out in the area about two weeks ago.

Disaster coordinator Wilfred Solomons Johannes says the Moravian Church has also called in ministers from across the country to assist with counselling.

“This is part of the church’s psychological support programme to assist the disaster victims that have witnessed a very painful demolition of their homes as it was their last remaining memory for many years.”

A school hostel, at least 53 homes, a community hall and a restaurant are among the buildings destroyed in the fire.