Social workers deployed to fire-stricken Wupperthal

It’s not yet clear what caused a devastating blaze that broke out in the area about two weeks ago.

FILE: Scores of Wupperthal residents spent their New Year’s Day picking up the pieces left in the wake of a fire that spread through the Cederberg town. Picture: EWN.
FILE: Scores of Wupperthal residents spent their New Year’s Day picking up the pieces left in the wake of a fire that spread through the Cederberg town. Picture: EWN.
11 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Social workers are being deployed to the fire-stricken Cederberg town of Wupperthal on Monday.

Houses and other structures destroyed in the blaze are to be demolished

Workers are set to demolish the historical buildings that suffered severe fire damage.

It’s not yet clear what caused the devastating blaze that broke out in the area about two weeks ago.

Disaster coordinator Wilfred Solomons Johannes says the Moravian Church has also called in ministers from across the country to assist with counselling.

“This is part of the church’s psychological support programme to assist the disaster victims that have witnessed a very painful demolition of their homes as it was their last remaining memory for many years.”

A school hostel, at least 53 homes, a community hall and a restaurant are among the buildings destroyed in the fire.

Timeline

Popular in Local

