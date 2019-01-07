Sheperd Bushiri’s church investigating why bodies of stampede victims moved
The women were killed in the crush during a service at the Tshwane Events Centre last week while trying to reach shelter during heavy thunderstorms.
JOHANNESBURG - The lawyer representing Shepherd Bushiri's Enlightened Christian Gathering Church says that they're still investigating how the bodies of three congregants were moved from the church's Pretoria branch after a deadly stampede.

The church has come under fire for the way it handled the tragedy, with some family members calling for justice after struggling to find the bodies of their loved ones.
While the church has been charged with defeating the ends of justice, the head pastor at the Pretoria branch has also been suspended amid the investigation.
Lawyer Terence Baloyi said: “I can’t say at the moment if it’s a cover-up but it’s something that happened without us knowing as a church and it is something which we are now investigating to find out who is responsible, who has done that and why.”
