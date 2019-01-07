Security bolstered at Shepherd Bushiri’s church following deadly stampede

Three women were killed in the crush during a service at the Tshwane Events Centre last week while trying to reach shelter during heavy thunderstorms.

JOHANNESBURG – The lawyer representing Shepherd Bushiri's Enlightened Christian Gathering Church says that security has been bolstered to prevent a repeat of the recent deadly stampede.

The victims have since been identified by their families and the church has been charged with defeating the ends of justice over the way it handled the incident.

Several organisations have called for a thorough investigation into the church while others want it shut down.

Lawyer Terence Baloyi says: “We’ve never experienced such disaster that we experienced. So, going forward I can definitely assure you that now we had to beef up our security and also, beef the understanding of our securities as far as anything that may happen unexpectedly, we remain alert.”

