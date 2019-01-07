Search for missing Delft girl resumes today

Nine-year-old Linathi Titshala disappeared more than three weeks ago.

CAPE TOWN – The search for a missing nine-year-old Delft girl resumed today.

The child was last seen leaving her grandmother's home going to her mother's house. The homes are just metres from each other.

The Delft Community Policing Forum (CPF) and other groups are helping police in the search

The Delft CPF's Charles George says, “We went from house-to-house, door-to-door, in the backyards, in backyard dwellers and properties in the bush.”

According to the missing girl's grandmother, Linathi had slept over at her home on 15 December 2018.

The next morning, she sent the child back to her mother's home situated three houses away to go wash, that was the last time she was seen.

WATCH: Search for Linathi Titshala continues