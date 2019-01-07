Saudi woman has left Bangkok airport 'under care of' UN agency -Thai official
An 18-year-old Saudi woman seeking asylum has left Bangkok airport "under the care" of the UN refugee agency, according to a Thai official.
BANGKOK - An 18-year-old Saudi woman seeking asylum has left Bangkok airport "under the care" of the UN refugee agency, a Thai official said Monday, following her desperate plea against deportation.
"She is allowed to stay... she is under the care of the UNHCR now," said immigration chief Surachate Hakparn. "She left the airport with the UNHCR."
Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun told AFP she ran away from her family while travelling in Kuwait because they subjected her to physical and psychological abuse.
The 18-year-old said she had planned to seek asylum in Australia and feared she would be killed if repatriated by Thai immigration officials who stopped her during transit on Sunday.
The incident comes as Saudi Arabia faces intense scrutiny over the shocking murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi last year, which has renewed criticism of the kingdom's rights record.
Saudi woman barricades herself in Thai hotel fearing relatives will kill her at home— Qatar Tribune (@Qatar_Tribune) January 7, 2019
Video from Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun @rahaf84427714 sent from her hotel room at the #Bangkok airport. @hrw #SaveRahaf
Full story: https://t.co/EkrM5wiwqu pic.twitter.com/ZS1jVUJ3ja
