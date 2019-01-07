Saftu: 'SA education system adds no value to economy'
Trade union federation Saftu in KwaZulu-Natal says that the matric pass rate needs to be analysed beyond the statistics and take into account the challenges that faces the education system.
The federation says that the country's education system, regarding content and quality, is non-existent, lacks skills development and relevance.
Saftu says that the education system promotes mediocracy and adds no value to the country's economy.
The trade union federation's provincial secretary Moses Mautsoe says that South Africa has one of the worst educations systems in the world.
"Those are just the issues that are being put there by the government. All they've been doing for the last 24 years is issuing these particular statistics without addressing those that have not made it. As you know by now, we've got more than 600,000 graduates that are sitting without employment. This year it will be increasing to more than almost 700,000."
