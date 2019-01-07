Robert De Niro: I would never play Donald Trump
The 75-year-old star has been very outspoken in his criticism of the president - including the moment he simply said "F**k Trump" as he appeared on stage at the Tony Awards last June.
LONDON - Raging Bull actor Robert De Niro has continued his criticism of United States (US) President Donald Trump, and has now insisted he would never portray the White House incumbent on the big screen because he doesn't respect him.
The 75-year-old star has been very outspoken in his criticism of the president - including the moment he simply said "F**k Trump" as he appeared on stage at the Tony Awards last June - and now he's addressed the businessman-turned-politician from an actor's perspective, insisting he simply isn't interested in telling Trump's story.
He told The Guardian newspaper: "I don't want to play him ever. I always find the character's point of view and I can, of course, find his, but I have so little sympathy for him, for what he's done, the responsibility he's been given and just thrown away. He doesn't care.
"I always say every person has a story that's interesting. It's how you tell it. And of course his 'how you tell it' would be interesting, too, but I've not seen one moment of reflection from him, ever.
"He knows what he is and everything he says negative about people or things is really a projection of himself. I don't know how he was raised but I never thought there'd be evil people - he's not even evil. He's mundane."
De Niro was also asked if he believed Trump was a "white supremacist", and compared him to dictators like Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini.
He responded: "Yes. [And a fascist?] I guess that's what it leads to. If he had his way, we'd wind up in a very bad state in this country."
The Taxi Driver star's most recent comments come after a suspicious package was found at his Tribeca Grill restaurant in New York City.
The incident in October came shortly after it was revealed that suspected explosive devices were recently sent to top Democrats in the US, including former President Barack Obama and former Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, as well as the news network CNN.
Meanwhile, Trump previously hit out at the actor after De Niro - who played boxer Jake LaMotta in Raging Bull - criticised him at the Tony Awards.
Trump wrote on Twitter after the ceremony: "Robert De Niro, a very Low IQ individual, has received too many shots to the head by real boxers in movies. I watched him last night and truly believe he may be 'punch-drunk' (sic)"
Popular in Lifestyle
-
[WATCH] 'Bohemian Rhapsody' wins two Golden Globes, Christian Bale thanks Satan
-
Church of Satan praises Christian Bale for ‘thanking’ Satan in awards speech
-
Johannesburg's grandest old colonial club seeks new image
-
Feminist filmmakers tackle adult movie machismo
-
Charlize Theron: 'Parenthood is incredible but messy'
-
‘Our perfect day’, Caster Semenya captions wedding picture
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.