Rand consolidates gains after dollar dip
With little on the local data front, the rand has looked to offshore events for direction, and has seen volatile trade with swings in the dollar setting the tone.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand was largely unchanged in early trade on Monday, steadying after a strong run last week when dovish US Federal Reserve comments hit the dollar.
At 0700 GMT the rand was 0.02% weaker at R13.9575 to the greenback after strengthening to a two-week best on Friday as emerging markets were boosted by increased expectations of the US central bank cutting lending rates this year.
With little on the local data front, the rand has looked to offshore events for direction, and has seen volatile trade with swings in the dollar setting the tone.
The rand is expected to trade in the range of R13.80 to R14.10 against the dollar this session, NKC African Economics said.
Bonds opened firmer, with yield on the benchmark paper due in 2026 down 4.5 basis points to 8.755%.
Stocks were set to open stronger, with the Johannesburg Stock Exchange’s Top-40 index up 1.30% at 47,061 points.
Popular in Business
-
Food Lover's Market in spotlight after video of rat eating food surfaces
-
Mzwanele Manyi to leave ANC, announces ‘new political home’
-
Food Lover's Market not aware of health challenges at Diepkloof branch
-
Food Lover's Market gives assurances over Diepkloof branch after rat incident
-
Hartbeespoort Food Lovers owner due in court for allegedly assaulting staff
-
Trump to Apple: ‘Make your product in the US’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.