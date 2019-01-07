Ramaphosa: Let us grow South Africa together
President Ramaphosa kicked off the ANC's 107th anniversary celebrations in the lower South Coast region on Monday morning.
DURBAN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged African National Congress (ANC) members to encourage the youth to register to vote for the party in the upcoming elections.
Ramaphosa kicked off the organisation's 107th anniversary celebrations in the lower South Coast region on Monday.
#January8 Ramaphosa is about to address the Masinenge residents here in the Lower south coast region. They have all been encouraged to attend the party’s celebrations this Saturday. ZN pic.twitter.com/kkuCCkrLFI— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 7, 2019
This is one of the regions in KwaZulu-Natal that defied the former provincial executive by openly supporting Ramaphosa during his presidential campaign in the run-up to the Nasrec conference.
The president visited the Masinenge informal settlement, where a housing project has been launched by the Ray Nkonyeni Municipality.
He urged residents there to join the ANC for the unveiling of its election manifesto at the Moses Mabhida stadium this Saturday.
#January8 President Ramaphosa has visited 103 year old Johanna Gorden in Merlewood in the South Coast. Ramaphosa has told her that she’s only a few years younger than the ANC. She has asked the president to assist with the payout of her husband’s monies. He died in the last war. pic.twitter.com/e8RjKQ8VBa— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 7, 2019
#January8 Ramaphosa commends the Lower South coast region for being the best region nationwide when it comes to the roll-out of houses. He has relayed stories of residents who have had houses built by the ANC led govt. saying people can see and feel the improvement in their lives pic.twitter.com/E5vb2PdmfR— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 7, 2019
#January8 ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa says KZN, and the Lower south coast region in particular , remain the homes of the ANC. He says the housing project underway in the Masinenge area is one that will uplift the community and give them better shelter. ZN pic.twitter.com/YTtgaHqhPQ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 7, 2019
Ramaphosa says creating jobs and tackling youth unemployment will top the party's list of priorities.
“Let us grow South Africa together. That is going to be the rally call that we make to all South Africans. Let us unite. Let us grow South Africa together.”
The president has also visited the Port Shepstone taxi rank.
I visited the home of Bawinile Ndinga and I met her son Lundi who has just finished matric. He told me he had not applied to further his studies. I urge all young people who have successfully completed matric to pursue tertiary studies so as to unlock your true potential. pic.twitter.com/Ijz7uu8vF5— President Cyril Ramaphosa (@CyrilRamaphosa) January 7, 2019
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Politics
-
ANC: 'Ramaphosa's meeting with Zuma nothing new'
-
Mzwanele Manyi to leave ANC, announces ‘new political home’
-
More than 200 recently qualified Gauteng nurses face unemployment, warns DA
-
Ramaphosa campaigns in KZN, says ANC only party committed to uplifting people
-
[ANALYSIS] The ANC: the story of a liberation movement that’s lost its lustre
-
[LISTEN] Pauli van Wyk on VBS: 'Evidence against Floyd Shivambu is solid'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.