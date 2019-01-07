Ramaphosa: Let us grow South Africa together

President Ramaphosa kicked off the ANC's 107th anniversary celebrations in the lower South Coast region on Monday morning.

DURBAN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged African National Congress (ANC) members to encourage the youth to register to vote for the party in the upcoming elections.

Ramaphosa kicked off the organisation's 107th anniversary celebrations in the lower South Coast region on Monday.

#January8 Ramaphosa is about to address the Masinenge residents here in the Lower south coast region. They have all been encouraged to attend the party’s celebrations this Saturday. ZN pic.twitter.com/kkuCCkrLFI — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 7, 2019

This is one of the regions in KwaZulu-Natal that defied the former provincial executive by openly supporting Ramaphosa during his presidential campaign in the run-up to the Nasrec conference.

The president visited the Masinenge informal settlement, where a housing project has been launched by the Ray Nkonyeni Municipality.

He urged residents there to join the ANC for the unveiling of its election manifesto at the Moses Mabhida stadium this Saturday.

#January8 President Ramaphosa has visited 103 year old Johanna Gorden in Merlewood in the South Coast. Ramaphosa has told her that she’s only a few years younger than the ANC. She has asked the president to assist with the payout of her husband’s monies. He died in the last war. pic.twitter.com/e8RjKQ8VBa — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 7, 2019

#January8 Ramaphosa commends the Lower South coast region for being the best region nationwide when it comes to the roll-out of houses. He has relayed stories of residents who have had houses built by the ANC led govt. saying people can see and feel the improvement in their lives pic.twitter.com/E5vb2PdmfR — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 7, 2019

#January8 ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa says KZN, and the Lower south coast region in particular , remain the homes of the ANC. He says the housing project underway in the Masinenge area is one that will uplift the community and give them better shelter. ZN pic.twitter.com/YTtgaHqhPQ — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 7, 2019

Ramaphosa says creating jobs and tackling youth unemployment will top the party's list of priorities.

“Let us grow South Africa together. That is going to be the rally call that we make to all South Africans. Let us unite. Let us grow South Africa together.”

The president has also visited the Port Shepstone taxi rank.

I visited the home of Bawinile Ndinga and I met her son Lundi who has just finished matric. He told me he had not applied to further his studies. I urge all young people who have successfully completed matric to pursue tertiary studies so as to unlock your true potential. pic.twitter.com/Ijz7uu8vF5 — President Cyril Ramaphosa (@CyrilRamaphosa) January 7, 2019

