Ramaphosa: Let us grow South Africa together

President Ramaphosa kicked off the ANC's 107th anniversary celebrations in the lower South Coast region on Monday morning.

President Cyril Ramaphosa interacts with commuters at the Port Shepstone taxi rank in the run-up to the party's January 8 celebrations in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter
President Cyril Ramaphosa interacts with commuters at the Port Shepstone taxi rank in the run-up to the party's January 8 celebrations in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter
36 minutes ago

DURBAN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged African National Congress (ANC) members to encourage the youth to register to vote for the party in the upcoming elections.

Ramaphosa kicked off the organisation's 107th anniversary celebrations in the lower South Coast region on Monday.

This is one of the regions in KwaZulu-Natal that defied the former provincial executive by openly supporting Ramaphosa during his presidential campaign in the run-up to the Nasrec conference.

The president visited the Masinenge informal settlement, where a housing project has been launched by the Ray Nkonyeni Municipality.

He urged residents there to join the ANC for the unveiling of its election manifesto at the Moses Mabhida stadium this Saturday.

Ramaphosa says creating jobs and tackling youth unemployment will top the party's list of priorities.

“Let us grow South Africa together. That is going to be the rally call that we make to all South Africans. Let us unite. Let us grow South Africa together.”

The president has also visited the Port Shepstone taxi rank.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

