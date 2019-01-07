Popular Topics
Go

Ramaphosa campaigns in KZN, says ANC only party committed to uplifting people

President Cyril Ramaphosa has commended the ANC-led government in this region for being the best countrywide when it comes to the building houses for the poor.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa campaigns in the lower South Coast region on 7 January 2019. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa campaigns in the lower South Coast region on 7 January 2019. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter
13 minutes ago

MASINENGE, KWAZULU-NATAL – President Cyril Ramaphosa says that KwaZulu-Natal will always be the home of the African National Congress (ANC) and he insists that the party remains the only organisation committed to uplifting the lives of people.

Ramaphosa began his door-to-door campaign in the lower South Coast region on Monday morning, starting in the Masinenge informal settlement.

The ward is currently led by the Democratic Alliance (DA) after the previous ANC councillor was voted out during the 2016 local government elections.

Ramaphosa addressed a community meeting where he urged residents to attend the party’s 107th anniversary celebration taking place at the Moses Mabhida Stadium this Saturday.

President Ramaphosa has moved through the Masinenge informal settlement where residents shared their satisfaction with the houses built by the Ray Nkonyeni Municipality.

Ramaphosa has commended the ANC-led government in this region for being the best countrywide when it comes to the building houses for the poor.

“They’ve moved into their houses now, their dignity has been restored, they can see, they can feel, they can smell the work that’s been done for them by the African National Congress-led government.”

The president will continue visiting other areas in the South Coast, with visits to the Port Shepstone taxi rank and another community meeting at the Marburg Secondary school.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA