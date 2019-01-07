Ramaphosa campaigns in KZN, says ANC only party committed to uplifting people

President Cyril Ramaphosa has commended the ANC-led government in this region for being the best countrywide when it comes to the building houses for the poor.

MASINENGE, KWAZULU-NATAL – President Cyril Ramaphosa says that KwaZulu-Natal will always be the home of the African National Congress (ANC) and he insists that the party remains the only organisation committed to uplifting the lives of people.

Ramaphosa began his door-to-door campaign in the lower South Coast region on Monday morning, starting in the Masinenge informal settlement.

The ward is currently led by the Democratic Alliance (DA) after the previous ANC councillor was voted out during the 2016 local government elections.

Ramaphosa addressed a community meeting where he urged residents to attend the party’s 107th anniversary celebration taking place at the Moses Mabhida Stadium this Saturday.

#January8 President Cyril Ramaphosa is in the Masinenge informal settlement in the lower south coast this morning where he has been visiting residents.The ward is currently led by the DA. The last ANC councillor in the area was voted out during the 2016 local govt. elections. ZN pic.twitter.com/ShAX2LCrOI — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 7, 2019

#January8 Ramaphosa is about to address the Masinenge residents here in the Lower south coast region. They have all been encouraged to attend the party’s celebrations this Saturday. ZN pic.twitter.com/kkuCCkrLFI — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 7, 2019

President Ramaphosa has moved through the Masinenge informal settlement where residents shared their satisfaction with the houses built by the Ray Nkonyeni Municipality.

Ramaphosa has commended the ANC-led government in this region for being the best countrywide when it comes to the building houses for the poor.

#January8 ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa says KZN, and the Lower south coast region in particular , remain the homes of the ANC. He says the housing project underway in the Masinenge area is one that will uplift the community and give them better shelter. ZN pic.twitter.com/YTtgaHqhPQ — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 7, 2019

#January8 Ramaphosa commends the Lower South coast region for being the best region nationwide when it comes to the roll-out of houses. He has relayed stories of residents who have had houses built by the ANC led govt. saying people can see and feel the improvement in their lives pic.twitter.com/E5vb2PdmfR — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 7, 2019

“They’ve moved into their houses now, their dignity has been restored, they can see, they can feel, they can smell the work that’s been done for them by the African National Congress-led government.”

The president will continue visiting other areas in the South Coast, with visits to the Port Shepstone taxi rank and another community meeting at the Marburg Secondary school.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)