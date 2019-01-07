Port Elizabeth woman to appear in court on kidnapping charges
The woman, known as Meagan is accused of kidnapping a three-year-old boy from a beach on Friday.
CAPE TOWN – A Port Elizabeth woman will on Monday appear in court on charges of kidnapping.
The woman is accused of kidnapping a three-year-old boy from a beach on Friday.
The boy was with his grandmother when the woman struck up a conversation, eventually taking the child with her to supposedly buy cigarettes.
The boy was found on Sunday with the woman, in a park approximately 5km from his last known location.
The police's Priscilla Naidu explains the situation further.
“The lady alleges that when she came back to the beach she didn’t see the grandmother and she took the child with her. However, she could not give the police the reason why she didn’t come to the police station and report the incident.”
And in the Western Cape, the search continues for missing Delft girl Linathi Titshala.
The 9-year-old has now been missing for over three weeks.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
