Overstrand fire, Koggelbaai blaze contained

Overstand officials say that the fire in Betty's Bay, Rooi Els and Pringle Bay has been contained.

CAPE TOWN - Firefighters worked through Sunday night to tackle the blazes in the Overstrand and near Gordon's Bay.

The City of Cape Town's Fire Services says that the Koggelbaai mountain fire has also been contained.

Yesterday, people at the Koggelsbaai resort were evacuated due to a fire along the R44 that spread from the Betty's Bay area.

City of Cape Town Fire Service spokesperson Theo Layne: "The fire is still burning but it is contained. We have it within an area that we can control, however, the part that we can't control is the upper slopes on the ridge of the mountain because we can't get to it."

He adds at 9am today an assessment will be done to determine whether additional resources are needed.

A Koggelsbaai camper Joy Abrahams says her holiday was cut short when she was told to leave the site.

"We could see it spread from the top right down and we needed to evacuate due to the fire and had to pack up everything."

Overstand Commander Marlu Rust: "We're still busy with active firefighting in our area. At this stage, there are no houses in danger and the fire is about 60% contained."

It is being speculated that the fire was sparked by a flare on New Year’s Eve.

Following the fire, a man was arrested and charged under the National Environmental Management Act.