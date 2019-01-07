Over 1,000 motorists arrested for drunk driving in Gauteng
The Automobile Association says the widespread cases of drunk and driving seen on the country’s roads is due to the fact that motorists know they can get away with driving under the influence.
JOHANNESBURG - More than 1,000 motorists have been arrested for drinking and driving in Gauteng alone, with the City of Johannesburg recording the highest number of arrests at 568.
While authorities say arrests related to drunk driving are down by 60% compared to 2017, Ekurhuleni recorded over 430 cases, while Tshwane recorded 78.
The AA’s Layton Beard explains: “People believe that even though they have been drinking that they are still capable of driving. The second reason is knowing they’re over the limit but they believe they’re not going to get caught, or if they are, there may not be consequences or they hope not to be caught.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
