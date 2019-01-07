No arrests yet in murder of Kenilworth man (74)
The body of a 74-year-old man, believed to be Donald Bridge and who was known as Captain Porn, was found inside his room covered in blood on Thursday.
CAPE TOWN - No arrests have been made in connection with the murder of an elderly man in Kenilworth.
The body of a 74-year-old man, believed to be Donald Bridge and who was known as Captain Porn according to media reports, was found inside his room covered in blood on Thursday.
The police's FC van Wyk: "The victim sustained injuries to his arms, legs and had bruises to his face. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died due to his injuries. We've opened a murder case for investigation."
Bridge was convicted in 2012 of engaging in indecent sexual acts with young boys.
Popular in Local
-
11 killed, 8 seriously injured in N3 horror crash
-
Food Lovers Market in spotlight after video of rat eating food surfaces
-
ANC: 'Ramaphosa's meeting with Zuma nothing new'
-
Mzwanele Manyi to leave ANC, announces ‘new political home’
-
Food Lovers Market not aware of health challenges at Diepkloof branch
-
Proteas team management want respect for 'positive' cricket after Du Plessis ban
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.