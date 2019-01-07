No arrests yet in murder of Kenilworth man (74)

The body of a 74-year-old man, believed to be Donald Bridge and who was known as Captain Porn, was found inside his room covered in blood on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - No arrests have been made in connection with the murder of an elderly man in Kenilworth.

The police's FC van Wyk: "The victim sustained injuries to his arms, legs and had bruises to his face. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died due to his injuries. We've opened a murder case for investigation."

Bridge was convicted in 2012 of engaging in indecent sexual acts with young boys.