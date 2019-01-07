Popular Topics
No arrests yet in murder of Kenilworth man (74)

The body of a 74-year-old man, believed to be Donald Bridge and who was known as Captain Porn, was found inside his room covered in blood on Thursday.

Picture: SAPS
Picture: SAPS
11 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - No arrests have been made in connection with the murder of an elderly man in Kenilworth.

The body of a 74-year-old man, believed to be Donald Bridge and who was known as Captain Porn according to media reports, was found inside his room covered in blood on Thursday.

The police's FC van Wyk: "The victim sustained injuries to his arms, legs and had bruises to his face. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died due to his injuries. We've opened a murder case for investigation."

Bridge was convicted in 2012 of engaging in indecent sexual acts with young boys.

