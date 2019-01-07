Multiple arrests made in CT as holidays come to end

CAPE TOWN - Multiple arrests have been made over the past few days as the holidays come to an end.

The City of Cape Town Law Enforcement's Wayne Dyason said: “2,376 fines were written and 11 arrests were executed. Liquor transgressions on the beaches, which once again stood out as a major problem, resulted in 2,927 litres of alcohol being confiscated. This was more than the previous week’s total.”

The city's Marine Unit members arrested a Manenberg male on Monday morning for poaching 925 periwinkles in the Kalk Bay area.

He was taken to the Muizenberg police station and charged in terms of the Marine and Living Resources Act.

Yesterday poachers in the Melkbos area deserted a carrier with a stash of abalone at Slabbers Klippe beach.

“Marine Unit officers working with the Melkbos anti-poaching unit approached the suspect, but he managed to run like the wind and escape the officers. Two hundred and fifty-nine shucked units of abalone were recovered and booked in at Melkbos SAPS.”

Officers also arrested two suspects in separate incidents on the Grand Parade on Saturday for drug possession.

