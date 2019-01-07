More than 200 recently qualified Gauteng nurses face unemployment, warns DA

Despite a major shortage of health practitioners at government hospitals, recently qualified nurses are not being absorbed into permanent posts.

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) says that more than 200 nurses finishing community service at Gauteng hospitals face unemployment this year.



The DA's Jack Bloom says that this may be due to the department's financial woes.

“I think the problem is that the Gauteng Health Department’s financial crisis which has been going on for a long time and I think it’s due to mismanagement and widespread corruption. I think the Gauteng Health Department needs to get its act together; they’re training a lot of nurses, which they need to do, but they must employ them as well because we need them in hospitals.”

