Middendorp to back Vries despite Sundowns blunder

JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp says that he and the club will continue to back goalkeeper Virgil Vries despite a calamitous error that cost them the important match against Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday.

Vries missed a seemingly regulation catch from a long ball from Sundowns Captain Hlompho Kekana which ultimately yielded the winning goal scored by Lebohang Maboe in the 2-1 loss to the reigning Absa Premiership Sundowns at the FNB Stadium.

Middendorp says that there is no time for finger pointing and he and the rest of the squad will continue to back the embattled Vries.

“Virgil’s mistake is not a big deal. I think it is also good that the next game is in four days’ time against Wits. We will work it out and there is no time for finger pointing from myself and the players in the dressing room. We are definitely going to support each other.”

Middendorp says what is important is to pick themselves up and prepare to face log leaders Wits at the Bidvest Stadium on Wednesday.

“What is important is that we get the structure back and it needs everyone in the squad. What I have already seen from this squad is positive and we need to now focus on the next game which is Wits.”

The Namibian International goalkeeper is set to have an extended run in the Amakhosi goals as first choice keeper and club Captain Itumeleng Khune will miss the remainder of the season with a shoulder injury.

Khune is set to undergo surgery on his injured left shoulder and is expected to be out of action for at least four months.