Middendorp to back Vries despite Sundowns blunder
The Kaizer Chiefs coach says that he and the club will continue to back goalkeeper Virgil Vries despite a calamitous error that cost them the important match against Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp says that he and the club will continue to back goalkeeper Virgil Vries despite a calamitous error that cost them the important match against Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday.
Vries missed a seemingly regulation catch from a long ball from Sundowns Captain Hlompho Kekana which ultimately yielded the winning goal scored by Lebohang Maboe in the 2-1 loss to the reigning Absa Premiership Sundowns at the FNB Stadium.
Middendorp says that there is no time for finger pointing and he and the rest of the squad will continue to back the embattled Vries.
“Virgil’s mistake is not a big deal. I think it is also good that the next game is in four days’ time against Wits. We will work it out and there is no time for finger pointing from myself and the players in the dressing room. We are definitely going to support each other.”
Middendorp says what is important is to pick themselves up and prepare to face log leaders Wits at the Bidvest Stadium on Wednesday.
“What is important is that we get the structure back and it needs everyone in the squad. What I have already seen from this squad is positive and we need to now focus on the next game which is Wits.”
The Namibian International goalkeeper is set to have an extended run in the Amakhosi goals as first choice keeper and club Captain Itumeleng Khune will miss the remainder of the season with a shoulder injury.
Khune is set to undergo surgery on his injured left shoulder and is expected to be out of action for at least four months.
Popular in Sport
-
Du Plessis shields Bavuma from Pietersen criticism
-
Proteas team management want respect for 'positive' cricket after Du Plessis ban
-
Austrian racing car legend Lauda back in hospital after lung transplant
-
Du Plessis suspended for 3rd Pakistan Test
-
Paine struggles to find any gain from Australia loss
-
Klopp expects adapting Keita to be more influential at Liverpool
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.