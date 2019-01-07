Man to appear in court for possession of scorpions without documentation

WCED ready 2019 academic year
Local
It is estsimated that the animals have a street value of R16,000.
CAPE TOWN - A foreign national will appear in court on Monday for possession of wild animals without documentation.
The 23-year-old man was discovered in possession of live wild animals in Prince Albert on Friday.
It is estimated that the animals have a street value of R16,000.
The animals were seized and given to Nature Conservation, who will determine their exact street value later today.
The police's FC Van Wyk: "Police members received information for a call out and in his room at his overnight stay they found 21 scorpions, two spiders and two other insects in his closet in buckets."
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.