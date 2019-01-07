Man to appear in court for possession of scorpions without documentation

CAPE TOWN - A foreign national will appear in court on Monday for possession of wild animals without documentation.

The 23-year-old man was discovered in possession of live wild animals in Prince Albert on Friday.

It is estimated that the animals have a street value of R16,000.

The animals were seized and given to Nature Conservation, who will determine their exact street value later today.

The police's FC Van Wyk: "Police members received information for a call out and in his room at his overnight stay they found 21 scorpions, two spiders and two other insects in his closet in buckets."