Man arrested in connection with Overstrand fire to appear in court
The fire resulted in the death of a 59-year-old woman in Pringle Bay on Wednesday morning.
CAPE TOWN - A man who may have caused the Overstrand fire is expected to make his first appearance in court on Monday morning.
Police arrested the 34-year-old suspect last week.
The fire, that claimed the life of a woman, started in Betty's Bay on New Year's Eve.
The alleged firestarter will make his first appearance in the Caledon Magistrates Court this morning, several days after his arrest.
He's been charged under the National Environmental Management Act.
At least two other people have been injured.
It is being speculated the blaze was sparked by a flare on New Year's Eve.
More than 5,000 hectares of vegetation have already been destroyed.
The fire has been contained but not yet extinguished.
