Man accused of starting fatal Overstrand fire appears in court

A Pringle Bay resident died from smoke inhalation last week at the height of the wildfire. Two other people were injured.

CALEDON - The man accused of causing the fire that's ravaging parts of the Overstrand has appeared in court.

Shelton April appeared in the Caledon Magistrates Court on Monday afternoon.

He’s facing one count of contravening the National Environmental Management Act. The court has heard two more charges could be brought against him.

The man who’s allegedly behind the cause of the #OverstrandFire - Shelton April - has appeared in court for a first appearance today in Caledon. MM — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 7, 2019

The matter has been postponed to next Monday for the Director of Public Prosecutions to finalise issues over his bail proceedings and for a complete charge sheet to be drawn up.

The accused will remain in police custody.

April’s sister and girlfriend were in court. Both told Eyewitness News they’ll continue to support him throughout the court proceedings.

