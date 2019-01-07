Load shedding unlikely this week, says Eskom
Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe predicts that the systems will be constrained from the middle of the month when business returns to normal and demand increases on the old generators.
JOHANNESBURG – As people head back to work and schools prepare to re-open, Eskom says load shedding is unlikely this week.
However, spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe predicts that the systems will be constrained from the middle of the month when business returns to normal and demand increases on the old generators.
He says extra coal has been supplied to power stations with low stock.
“Generally, many of them are now in relatively comfortable level. We’re not out of the woods yet but at least we’re no longer having power stations that have less than five days of coal supply.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
